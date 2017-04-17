Crash Reports -
A Holden woman sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 8:33 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Whitney D. Palmer, 27, was driving south in the 800 block of NW state Route Z when she fell asleep.
