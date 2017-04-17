Coffee With The Sheriff

Coffee With The Sheriff

The Camden County Sheriff's Department is collaborating with the Probation and Parole Office for another Coffee with the Sheriff. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says this is the first step for their plans to expand around the area outside of Camdenton to bring even more people to attend.

