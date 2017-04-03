Camdenton R3 Swearing in New Board Me...

Camdenton R3 Swearing in New Board Members Tonight

1 hr ago Read more: KRMS-AM Osage Beach

The newly elected Board members will be sworn in tonight at the Camdenton R3 Board of Education meeting. After that, they will discuss a number of items, including the i-Ready program, upgrades to Bob Shore Stadium, and the Osage Beach Commons TIF Commission.

Camdenton, MO

