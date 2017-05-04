Camdenton Purchases Vehicles for Year One of Five Year Plan

As part of a new five-year capital vehicle and equipment program, the City of Camdenton budgeted to purchase multiple vehicles this year, including patrol vehicles for the Police Department, a tractor for the Parks Department, and a one ton truck for the Street Department. They placed just over $262,000 in this year's budget for those purchases and, after approving all of the purchases, they came in under budget significantly at around $222,000.

