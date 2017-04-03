Camden County Mobile Home Catches Fir...

Camden County Mobile Home Catches Fire Saturday Night

A mobile home south of Camdenton suffered extensive damage during a fire over the weekend. Mid-County Firefighters responded to the home on Parkway Circle Off of Floyds Road just before midnight Saturday night.

