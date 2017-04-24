Camden Co. Sheriff Reviving Missing P...

Camden Co. Sheriff Reviving Missing Person Case

Since he was elected into office, Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms has said one of his goals was to reopen a couple cold cases and it seems as though he's following through with that plan. The Sheriff's Office is asking for information into a missing person report from December of 2013.

