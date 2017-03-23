Sidewalk Project Beginning in Camdenton Next Week
A new sidewalk project is set to begin in Camdenton next week. The East Highway 54 Sidewalk TAPS Project was funded by MoDOT in 2015 with all of the right of ways and temporary easements being acquired last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Kirby Klown
|9
|Spank my girl
|Mar 11
|Donny Callahan
|10
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 6
|John
|16
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Mar 1
|Kirby Klown
|21
|Car-Mart complaints
|Mar 1
|Kirby Klown
|7
|Eckrich Smoked Sausage, Nathan's Hot Dogs, and ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 26
|Kirby Klown
|56
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Feb '17
|Johnnie
|9
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC