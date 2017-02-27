Schedule Announcement Coming From Ozarks Ampitheater
Although it hasn't exactly been an easy road throughout the years, a well-known musical venue here in the Lake Area is hoping a lofty recognition will be the beginning of bigger and better things for years to come. The Ozarks Amphitheater, in Camdenton, has been named by the Best of Missouri as being one of the top-10 concert venues across the state coming in at number-5.
