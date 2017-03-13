Ozarks Amphitheatre announces 2017 sh...

Ozarks Amphitheatre announces 2017 shows -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

The Ozarks Amphitheater, located in Camdenton, can seat up to 10,000 people. It will open for the third season with Dwight Yoakam on Sunday, May 28. During the 2017 season, the Ozarks Amphitheater will feature Dwight Yoakam, Get the Lead Out, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, and Aaron Tippin, plus several other shows to be be announced soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Camdenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Spank my girl Mar 11 Donny Callahan 10
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Mar 6 John 16
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) Mar 1 Kirby Klown 21
Car-Mart complaints Mar 1 Kirby Klown 7
Eckrich Smoked Sausage, Nathan's Hot Dogs, and ... (Jun '16) Feb 26 Kirby Klown 56
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Feb 21 Johnnie 9
Sheriff David Millsap Feb 20 Deputy 6
See all Camdenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Camdenton Forum Now

Camdenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Camdenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Camdenton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC