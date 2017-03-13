Ozarks Amphitheatre announces 2017 shows

The Ozarks Amphitheater, located in Camdenton, can seat up to 10,000 people. It will open for the third season with Dwight Yoakam on Sunday, May 28. During the 2017 season, the Ozarks Amphitheater will feature Dwight Yoakam, Get the Lead Out, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, and Aaron Tippin, plus several other shows to be be announced soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.