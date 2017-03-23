MSU Could Save Lake Law Enforcement T...

MSU Could Save Lake Law Enforcement Thousands

Wednesday Mar 15

A program headed to the Lake Area could potentially save area law enforcement thousands of dollars each year. Missouri State University is working with the City of Camdenton to utilize the old Camdenton Fire Station to train officers.

