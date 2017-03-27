MoDOT Engineer Discusses Camdenton Traffic
The possibility of creating a bypass around Camdenton has been a topic of discussion recently and it's had mixed reactions. Area Engineer Bob Lynch says that, as of right now, they don't have the funding.
