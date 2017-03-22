Mid-County Hoping to Use Demolition for New Community Center For Training
As part of the plans to build their new community center, the City of Camdenton will be tearing down the Ginning's House. The demolition will be done by the A-Team and, until it gets done, Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says they want to try taking advantage of the abandoned building.
