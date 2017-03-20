Local Fire District Gets Great Deal O...

Local Fire District Gets Great Deal On Out of Service Vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: KRMS-AM Osage Beach

A Lake Area Fire District has obtained a new vehicle at a substantially lower than normal cost. The City of Camdenton sold a former Fire Brush Truck to the Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District for just $50.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Camdenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10) 3 hr Kirby Klown 9
Spank my girl Mar 11 Donny Callahan 10
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Mar 6 John 16
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) Mar 1 Kirby Klown 21
Car-Mart complaints Mar 1 Kirby Klown 7
Eckrich Smoked Sausage, Nathan's Hot Dogs, and ... (Jun '16) Feb 26 Kirby Klown 56
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Feb 21 Johnnie 9
See all Camdenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Camdenton Forum Now

Camdenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Camdenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Camdenton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC