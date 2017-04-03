Lake Ozark Police Looking at New Training Facility
The Lake Ozark Police Department is looking at saving some money in their training budget. The Board of Aldermen will conduct the second reading of a bill that, if approved, will enter into an agreement with Missouri State University for Peace Officer Standards Training.
