Camdenton Police Looking for Missing Teen
Camdenton police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old, they say, who ran away a week ago. Preston Wheeler was last seen leaving Camdenton High School on March 8th and may have been enroute to the Stoutland area.
