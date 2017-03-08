Camdenton Man Faces Drug Charges

Camdenton Man Faces Drug Charges

A wanted man from Camdenton was arrested over the weekend. 32 year old Randy Helton, who had felony warrants in Miller and Cole Counties for drug charges, now faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

