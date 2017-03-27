Camden County Steering Away From Airport Authority
The idea of an airport authority doesn't seem to be the right answer for Camden County. The Camden County Commission held a meeting with representatives from Osage Beach and Camdenton to discuss the idea and, according to representatives from both sides, a port authority could cause them to sacrifice the grants they've received to upgrade their airports.
