Airport Authority Meeting Set for Tomorrow
The Camden County Commission is set to meet with local government officials tomorrow morning to discuss the possibility of starting an airport authority for the county. Officials from both Osage Beach and Camdenton will meet with the commission, who has discussed the long-term possibility of building a crosswind runway at the Camdenton Memorial Airport to use for commercial airlines.
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Kirby Klown
|9
|Spank my girl
|Mar 11
|Donny Callahan
|10
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 6
|John
|16
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Mar 1
|Kirby Klown
|21
|Car-Mart complaints
|Mar 1
|Kirby Klown
|7
|Eckrich Smoked Sausage, Nathan's Hot Dogs, and ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 26
|Kirby Klown
|56
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Feb '17
|Johnnie
|9
