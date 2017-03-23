Airport Authority Meeting Set for Tom...

Airport Authority Meeting Set for Tomorrow

The Camden County Commission is set to meet with local government officials tomorrow morning to discuss the possibility of starting an airport authority for the county. Officials from both Osage Beach and Camdenton will meet with the commission, who has discussed the long-term possibility of building a crosswind runway at the Camdenton Memorial Airport to use for commercial airlines.

