4-H Members Attend Summit

Submitted Photo Livingston and Grundy County teens and adults were among 160 leaders of all ages who participated in the 2017 Missouri Youth Civic Leaders Summit, "More Than MAGIC!" at Windermere Conference Center, March 3-5, near Camdenton. The weekend summit brought together students and adult leaders representing 4-H clubs and community betterment programs from 24 Missouri counties.

