4-H Members Attend Summit
Submitted Photo Livingston and Grundy County teens and adults were among 160 leaders of all ages who participated in the 2017 Missouri Youth Civic Leaders Summit, "More Than MAGIC!" at Windermere Conference Center, March 3-5, near Camdenton. The weekend summit brought together students and adult leaders representing 4-H clubs and community betterment programs from 24 Missouri counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is Macks Creek A Real Town?? (Dec '09)
|Fri
|Unknown
|9
|meth in lebanon mo
|Apr 4
|Exexex
|6
|1970s shooting murder (Apr '13)
|Apr 2
|Gail skinner
|8
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Mar 31
|Justme
|1
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 29
|Billy
|17
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Kirby Klown
|9
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC