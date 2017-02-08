Two Arrested In Camden County For Mul...

Two Arrested In Camden County For Multiple Drugs

Two people are taken into custody, including a Camdenton man, after a routine traffic stop Tuesday night for an expired tag on Horseshoe Bend. The Camden County Sheriff's Department says it happened on Duckhead Road.

