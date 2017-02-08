Two Arrested In Camden County For Multiple Drugs
Two people are taken into custody, including a Camdenton man, after a routine traffic stop Tuesday night for an expired tag on Horseshoe Bend. The Camden County Sheriff's Department says it happened on Duckhead Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car-Mart complaints
|Tue
|Rick
|4
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Jan 29
|Deputy
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Jan 26
|U Dont know
|4
|Jeremy Massey
|Jan 23
|Ludicrous
|2
|1970s shooting murder (Apr '13)
|Jan 22
|Rviatos
|7
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC