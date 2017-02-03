Three Arrested By HP

Three people were arrested by the highway patrol in the lake area over the weekend, 28 year old Blake Stewart of Osage Beach, 53 year old Michael Flynn of Camdenton and 42 year old Angela Isbell of Roach. Stewart was picked up in Camden County Friday night, just before 9 o'clock, for Driving Without a Seatbelt, a Child Restraint violation, and Driving While Revoked.

