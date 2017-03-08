Single-Family Cottages May Be Coming to Camdenton
Following the approval of a rezoning request last week, multiple single-family cottages could be built within the city limits of Camdenton. MO Rentals LLC and Scott's Concrete applied for a rezoning request to multiple lots that span around eight and a half acres in the Park Place Estates subdivision.
