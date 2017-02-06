Purdy Trial Continues After Supreme Court Ruling
A ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court is expected to have an effect on a local case. The court ruled that evidence from previous cases could be used as evidence in current cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car-Mart complaints
|5 hr
|Kirby Klown
|3
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Jan 29
|Deputy
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Jan 26
|U Dont know
|4
|Jeremy Massey
|Jan 23
|Ludicrous
|2
|1970s shooting murder (Apr '13)
|Jan 22
|Rviatos
|7
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC