New College Coming to Camdenton

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: KRMS-AM Osage Beach

If all goes according to plan, a new college campus will be coming to Camdenton. City Administrator Jeff Hancock says that they are currently working on writing up the lease for Missouri State University to occupy the old fire station.

