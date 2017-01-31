Mid-County Responds to Fire Tuesday E...

Mid-County Responds to Fire Tuesday Evening

Crews responded to a fire call yesterday evening and they say it could have been a lot worse than it turned out. The Mid-County Fire Protection District received the call for a fire on Hescock Drive, west of Camdenton, just after 4:30.

