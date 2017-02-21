Camden County Property Going Up For Sale

Camden County Property Going Up For Sale

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: KRMS-AM Osage Beach

When the bypass was built near Camdenton, a large portion of land along Old Highway 5 toward Sunrise Beach was given to Camden County.

