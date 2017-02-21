Camden County Property Going Up For Sale
When the bypass was built near Camdenton, a large portion of land along Old Highway 5 toward Sunrise Beach was given to Camden County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spank my girl
|Sun
|Donny Callahan
|8
|Eckrich Smoked Sausage, Nathan's Hot Dogs, and ... (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Kirby Klown
|56
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Feb 21
|Johnnie
|9
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Feb 20
|Deputy
|6
|Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme...
|Feb 15
|FYILebanon
|1
|robert nitschke
|Feb 9
|futuristic
|1
|Car-Mart complaints
|Feb 7
|Rick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC