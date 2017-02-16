Area homeschool basketball team captures state title - Lakenewsonline.com
Area homeschool basketball team captures state title Lakenewsonline.com The Rockets are an area homeschool basketball team consisting of players from Camdenton, Osage Beach, Lebanon, Buffalo, Dixon and Marshfield and those players just captured the 4A state title with a 51-39 win over the Applewood Mustangs on Saturday
