Wendy Warner to show 'many faces' of talent in Versailles concert series
A popular Lake of the Ozarks area entertainer will return to The Royal Theatre in Versailles for three performances of "The Many Faces of Wendy Warner" beginning Friday. Warner is best known for her talented vocals, antics and impersonations as part of the cast at Main Street Music Hall in Osage Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Wed
|Megaman
|5
|Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme...
|Wed
|FYILebanon
|1
|robert nitschke
|Feb 9
|futuristic
|1
|Car-Mart complaints
|Feb 7
|Rick
|4
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Jan 29
|Deputy
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC