Wendy Warner to show 'many faces' of talent in Versailles concert series

Thursday Jan 26

A popular Lake of the Ozarks area entertainer will return to The Royal Theatre in Versailles for three performances of "The Many Faces of Wendy Warner" beginning Friday. Warner is best known for her talented vocals, antics and impersonations as part of the cast at Main Street Music Hall in Osage Beach.

