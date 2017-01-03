Trial set for Camdenton man charged with double homicide, arson
The jury trial for a Camdenton man charged with killing his next-door neighbors, a mother and daughter, has been set for May 9 in Laclede County. Judge Stan Moore on Tuesday set a pre-trial conference for April 3 and jury trial for May 9, both at 9 a.m., at the Laclede County Courthouse for Steven Ray Endsley, 54. Endsley's defense attorney requested a change of venue to Laclede County during a case review Dec. 12 at the Camden County Courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know him
|3 hr
|American pie
|2
|Anyone know him
|4 hr
|Skyrocket99
|1
|meth in lebanon mo
|Jan 4
|Deputy Dog
|2
|Megan Renae Little
|Jan 4
|George
|2
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES FOR ISMAILI DATE WORLDWIDE
|Dec 27
|Rajee
|1
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|Dec 22
|Barnes97
|10
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC