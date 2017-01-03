Trial set for Camdenton man charged with double homicide, arson

The jury trial for a Camdenton man charged with killing his next-door neighbors, a mother and daughter, has been set for May 9 in Laclede County. Judge Stan Moore on Tuesday set a pre-trial conference for April 3 and jury trial for May 9, both at 9 a.m., at the Laclede County Courthouse for Steven Ray Endsley, 54. Endsley's defense attorney requested a change of venue to Laclede County during a case review Dec. 12 at the Camden County Courthouse.

