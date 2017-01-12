Mid-County Called to Electrical Fire and Gas Leak
A likely electrical problem is being blamed for a house fire south of Camdenton causing significant damage. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says personnel responded to the 900 block of Forbes Road, off old south 5, late Tuesday afternoon and, upon arrival, discovered the back part of the house fully involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Samons
|11 hr
|Resident
|1
|Anyone know him
|Jan 8
|Skyrocket99
|3
|Tash (Jun '16)
|Jan 8
|Stripper
|5
|Anyone know him
|Jan 8
|Bill
|2
|meth in lebanon mo
|Jan 4
|Deputy Dog
|2
|Megan Renae Little
|Jan 4
|George
|2
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES FOR ISMAILI DATE WORLDWIDE
|Dec 27
|Rajee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC