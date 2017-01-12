Mid-County Called to Electrical Fire ...

Mid-County Called to Electrical Fire and Gas Leak

A likely electrical problem is being blamed for a house fire south of Camdenton causing significant damage. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says personnel responded to the 900 block of Forbes Road, off old south 5, late Tuesday afternoon and, upon arrival, discovered the back part of the house fully involved.

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Camden County was issued at January 12 at 1:21PM CST

