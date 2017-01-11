Lake Regional welcomes first baby in 2017

Gideon LeRoy James Sousley, son of Jerry Sousley Jr. and Megan Sousley of Camdenton, is the first baby born in 2017 at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach. Gideon was born at 11:56 a.m. Jan. 1. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.