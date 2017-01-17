Lake area to add drug treatment court...

Lake area to add drug treatment courts this summer

Missouri is a national leader in the number of adult treatment or drug courts, with more per capita than any other state. However, fewer than two dozen Missouri counties still do not offer drug court services, including all five counties within the 26th Judicial Circuit.

