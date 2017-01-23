Kenneth Gene 'Ken' Baker Sr.
Survivors include: three daughters, Sherri Horton, and husband, Denver, of Richmond, Trudi Sirha, and husband, Andy, of Richmond, and Jennifer Damitz, and husband, Dan, of Camdenton; one son, Kenny Baker, and wife, Donna, of Hardin; two stepdaughters, Sabrena Robertson, of Urbana, and Anita Holland, of Sedalia; two stepsons, John Scott, of Valley Center, Kan., and Robert Ashton, of Louisburg; one brother, Charles Wayne Baker, and wife, Pat, of Parkville; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy Massey
|Mon
|Ludicrous
|2
|1970s shooting murder (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Rviatos
|7
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Jan 22
|Deputy
|2
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Jan 22
|Girl Friend
|3
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|Andy
|11
|Megan Renae Little
|Jan 21
|George
|3
|Free TV Channels w/amplified antenna
|Jan 15
|Dish
|2
