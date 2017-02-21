Fuel Prices Decreasing
Increased oil production in the U.S. is pushing prices down at the fuel pumps. Here in the Lake Area, prices range from $1.98 per gallon of regular unleaded in the Camdenton area to $2.12 per gallon in Lake Ozark, up to about $2.25 on Horseshoe Bend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
