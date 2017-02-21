Fuel Prices Decreasing

Fuel Prices Decreasing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: KRMS-AM Osage Beach

Increased oil production in the U.S. is pushing prices down at the fuel pumps. Here in the Lake Area, prices range from $1.98 per gallon of regular unleaded in the Camdenton area to $2.12 per gallon in Lake Ozark, up to about $2.25 on Horseshoe Bend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Camdenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eckrich Smoked Sausage, Nathan's Hot Dogs, and ... (Jun '16) 13 hr Terry 55
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Feb 21 Johnnie 9
Sheriff David Millsap Feb 20 Deputy 6
Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme... Feb 15 FYILebanon 1
robert nitschke Feb 9 futuristic 1
Car-Mart complaints Feb 7 Rick 4
Megan Renae Little Feb 1 Bill 4
See all Camdenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Camdenton Forum Now

Camdenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Camdenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Camdenton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,155,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC