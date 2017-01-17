Franklin files bill protecting vacati...

Franklin files bill protecting vacation home rentals

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: News Tribune

State Rep. Diane Franklin, R-Camdenton, has filed legislation addressing tax assessment of homes rented on a short-term basis to vacationers in Missouri. That section would specify where real property is used for more than one purpose, the county assessor should allocate to each classification the percentage of the true value of the property devoted to each use - except "that no property used for transient housing that qualifies as residential property" would be classified as "anything other than residential property."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Camdenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Working girls (Jul '14) Tue Lost without u tawny 10
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Tue Lost without u tawny 1
Free TV Channels w/amplified antenna Jan 15 Dish 2
Anyone know him Jan 12 Shelly Marie Gonz... 4
Tash (Jun '16) Jan 8 Stripper 5
Anyone know him Jan 8 Bill 2
meth in lebanon mo Jan 4 Deputy Dog 2
See all Camdenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Camdenton Forum Now

Camdenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Camdenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Camdenton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC