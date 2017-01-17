Franklin files bill protecting vacation home rentals

State Rep. Diane Franklin, R-Camdenton, has filed legislation addressing tax assessment of homes rented on a short-term basis to vacationers in Missouri. That section would specify where real property is used for more than one purpose, the county assessor should allocate to each classification the percentage of the true value of the property devoted to each use - except "that no property used for transient housing that qualifies as residential property" would be classified as "anything other than residential property."

