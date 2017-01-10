February trial set for suburban KC woman in death of dad, his girlfriend
After several delays, a suburban Kansas City woman who is accused of killing her father and his girlfriend is scheduled to go on trial in February. Susan Van Note, of Lee's Summit, faces trial on first-degree murder charges in the 2010 deaths of 67-year-old William Van Note and 59-year-old Sharon Dickson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know him
|12 hr
|Shelly Marie Gonz...
|4
|Amy Samons
|12 hr
|Joe
|2
|Tash (Jun '16)
|Jan 8
|Stripper
|5
|Anyone know him
|Jan 8
|Bill
|2
|meth in lebanon mo
|Jan 4
|Deputy Dog
|2
|Megan Renae Little
|Jan 4
|George
|2
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES FOR ISMAILI DATE WORLDWIDE
|Dec 27
|Rajee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC