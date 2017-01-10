February trial set for suburban KC wo...

February trial set for suburban KC woman in death of dad, his girlfriend

Tuesday Jan 10

After several delays, a suburban Kansas City woman who is accused of killing her father and his girlfriend is scheduled to go on trial in February. Susan Van Note, of Lee's Summit, faces trial on first-degree murder charges in the 2010 deaths of 67-year-old William Van Note and 59-year-old Sharon Dickson.

