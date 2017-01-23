Camdenton to Discuss Videoboard Tonight
Discussions regarding possible upgrades at Bob Shore Stadium highlight tonight's Camdenton School Board Meeting. Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says that, aside from the aesthetic benefits, a new videoboard would also be beneficial for their students.
