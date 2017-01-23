Camdenton to Discuss Videoboard Tonight

Camdenton to Discuss Videoboard Tonight

Discussions regarding possible upgrades at Bob Shore Stadium highlight tonight's Camdenton School Board Meeting. Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says that, aside from the aesthetic benefits, a new videoboard would also be beneficial for their students.

