Camdenton Man Arrested for Kidnapping
A weekend incident lands a Camdenton man in jail on three felony counts including Second-Degree Kidnapping. That's according to documents filed in the Camden County Courthouse which indicate 24-year-old Antonio Suarez Junior is also charged with one count each of Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon-Exhibiting.
