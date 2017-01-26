Camdenton Man Arrested for Kidnapping

Camdenton Man Arrested for Kidnapping

A weekend incident lands a Camdenton man in jail on three felony counts including Second-Degree Kidnapping. That's according to documents filed in the Camden County Courthouse which indicate 24-year-old Antonio Suarez Junior is also charged with one count each of Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon-Exhibiting.

