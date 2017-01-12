Camdenton Making Way for New Communit...

Camdenton Making Way for New Community Center

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: KRMS-AM Osage Beach

As the City of Camdenton continues to look into the future, becoming more user-friendly for residents and visitors alike remains one of the top priorities. Two of the main topics expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting will deal with approving bids for the construction of ADA pedestrian sidewalks and continuing with demolition to tear down the old Glen Block building on the north business route.

