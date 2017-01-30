Brief Power Outage in Camdenton
Burnt down power lines are being blamed for a short power outage in Camdenton. Laclede Electric reports that the call for the outage came in at 8:38 and they were able to get to the site of the incident and have it turned back on by 9:10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Sun
|Deputy
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Jan 26
|U Dont know
|4
|Jeremy Massey
|Jan 23
|Ludicrous
|2
|1970s shooting murder (Apr '13)
|Jan 22
|Rviatos
|7
|Megan Renae Little
|Jan 21
|George
|3
|Free TV Channels w/amplified antenna
|Jan 15
|Dish
|2
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC