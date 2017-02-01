Ameren Donates Makes Donation for Dock Safety Programs
Dock safety programs at Lake of the Ozarks received a much-needed boost yesterday. Representatives from Ameren Missouri were on hand, in Camdenton, at the Mid County Fire Headquarters, to donate circuit analyzers.
