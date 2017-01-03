Two Lake Area Residents Arrested on D...

Two Lake Area Residents Arrested on Drug Charges

Thursday Dec 29

Two Camden County men find themselves in the Morgan County Jail facing felony drug charges. 28-year-old Kevin Snapp, of Camdenton, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail and driving revoked.

