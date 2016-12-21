Crash Reports -
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dakota N. Sawyer, 18, of Sunrise Beach, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65, a quarter mile north of Prairie Flowers School Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, crossed the median, struck two road signs, crossed northbound lanes of traffic and came to rest in a field. Sawyer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by air EMS to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|12 hr
|Barnes97
|10
|Spank my girl
|15 hr
|Herbert Cassson
|7
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Dec 20
|Benny Ward
|18
|I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg
|Dec 11
|Snowtigers
|1
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Dec 2
|Robin fouts
|9
|Tash (Jun '16)
|Nov 30
|Gross
|4
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC