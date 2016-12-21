Crash Reports

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dakota N. Sawyer, 18, of Sunrise Beach, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65, a quarter mile north of Prairie Flowers School Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, crossed the median, struck two road signs, crossed northbound lanes of traffic and came to rest in a field. Sawyer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by air EMS to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

