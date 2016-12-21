Change of venue granted for double homicide, arson suspect
The trial for a Camdenton man charged with killing his next door neighbors - a mother and daughter - has been moved to Laclede County. The defense attorney for Steven Ray Endsley, 54, requested a change of venue to Laclede County during a case review Monday at the Camden County Courthouse, according to court records.
