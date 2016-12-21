Change of venue granted for double ho...

Change of venue granted for double homicide, arson suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: News Tribune

The trial for a Camdenton man charged with killing his next door neighbors - a mother and daughter - has been moved to Laclede County. The defense attorney for Steven Ray Endsley, 54, requested a change of venue to Laclede County during a case review Monday at the Camden County Courthouse, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Camdenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15) 11 hr Sharedluv 10
Lacey Hart 12 hr Barnes97 10
Spank my girl 15 hr Herbert Cassson 7
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) Dec 20 Benny Ward 18
I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg Dec 11 Snowtigers 1
Working girls (Jul '14) Dec 2 Robin fouts 9
Tash (Jun '16) Nov 30 Gross 4
See all Camdenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Camdenton Forum Now

Camdenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Camdenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Camdenton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,826

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC