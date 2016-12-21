Car Crashes Into Hulett

Car Crashes Into Hulett

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KRMS-AM Osage Beach

An accident involving a Camdenton business lands a man in jail. An unnamed 58 year old man claims he slid on ice Monday, which caused him to crash into Hulett Chevrolet-Buick-GMC.

