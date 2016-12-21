Camdenton to Remember Deceased Alderman at Meeting Tonight
When the Camdenton Board of Aldermen meets tonight, they'll start by remembering long-time alderman Gerry Rector. They will have a resolution of remembrance for Gerry, followed by a number of bills, including one to discuss the election procedure for next April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|12 hr
|Barnes97
|10
|Spank my girl
|15 hr
|Herbert Cassson
|7
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Dec 20
|Benny Ward
|18
|I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg
|Dec 11
|Snowtigers
|1
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Dec 2
|Robin fouts
|9
|Tash (Jun '16)
|Nov 30
|Gross
|4
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC