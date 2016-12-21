Camdenton Man Arrested on Warrants

Camdenton Man Arrested on Warrants

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: KRMS-AM Osage Beach

A Camden County man was picked up Sunday evening for three separate warrants. 30 year old Steven Smith of Camdenton had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear for an original charge of not having insurance and failing to display plates on a vehicle, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of 3rd degree domestic assault, and a felony warrant for distribution of methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Camdenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15) Dec 22 Sharedluv 10
Lacey Hart Dec 22 Barnes97 10
Spank my girl Dec 22 Herbert Cassson 7
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) Dec 20 Benny Ward 18
I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg Dec 11 Snowtigers 1
Working girls (Jul '14) Dec 2 Robin fouts 9
Tash (Jun '16) Nov 30 Gross 4
See all Camdenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Camdenton Forum Now

Camdenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Camdenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Camdenton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,944

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC