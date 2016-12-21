Camdenton Man Arrested on Warrants
A Camden County man was picked up Sunday evening for three separate warrants. 30 year old Steven Smith of Camdenton had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear for an original charge of not having insurance and failing to display plates on a vehicle, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of 3rd degree domestic assault, and a felony warrant for distribution of methamphetamine.
