Camdenton Man Arrested on Warrants

A Camden County man was picked up Sunday evening for three separate warrants. 30 year old Steven Smith of Camdenton had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear for an original charge of not having insurance and failing to display plates on a vehicle, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of 3rd degree domestic assault, and a felony warrant for distribution of methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.