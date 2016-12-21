Camdenton Board of Education Meeting

Camdenton Board of Education Meeting

Wednesday Dec 14

Despite ranking among the top school districts academically in the state, there's still room for improvement for the Camdenton Lakers. That's according to Superintendent Doctor Tim Hadfield who says the topic was just one of several agenda items brought up during this week's board of education meeting.

Camdenton, MO

