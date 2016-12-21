Camdenton Board of Education Meeting
Despite ranking among the top school districts academically in the state, there's still room for improvement for the Camdenton Lakers. That's according to Superintendent Doctor Tim Hadfield who says the topic was just one of several agenda items brought up during this week's board of education meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|12 hr
|Barnes97
|10
|Spank my girl
|15 hr
|Herbert Cassson
|7
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Dec 20
|Benny Ward
|18
|I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg
|Dec 11
|Snowtigers
|1
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Dec 2
|Robin fouts
|9
|Tash (Jun '16)
|Nov 30
|Gross
|4
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC