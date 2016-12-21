Camdenton Airport Improvements Continue
Improvements continue to be made for the Camdenton Memorial Airport. City Administrator Jeff Hancock says that, while the FAA Central Region has indicated they will not approve anymore expansion projects this year, they still have plans for other improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
