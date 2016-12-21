Bridal Cave collecting old Christmas trees to help fish habitats at Lake of the Ozarks
Wondering what to do with the tree after Christmas is over? Bridal Cave has an idea to help recycle used Christmas trees and help create a habitat for fish at Lake of the Ozarks. According to a news release, Bridal Cave and Thunder Mountain Park staff are asking residents across mid-Missouri to bring their old tree to their Camdenton location so it can be placed in the Niangua arm of the Lake.
